TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Summer is here and temperatures are heating up. With rising inflation costs, the perfect place to stay-cation and stay cool this summer on a budget is going to a local pool.
Here at KETK, we have created a list of public pools throughout East Texas. If we missed any, send us the information at ketk.com/report-it and we will add it to our list.
Grand Saline
- Grand Saline Community Pool – 500 E. Frank St.
- Open Monday through Saturday
- Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission is $1 for ages 1-3 and $4 for ages four and up
Jacksonville
- Buckner Park – 119-123 Newbern St.
- Open Tuesday through Sunday
- Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- For fees contact Jacksonville City Hall at 903-586-3510
Kilgore
- City of Kilgore Swimming Pool – 406 E. North St.
- Open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- The admission Fee is $3, and children two and under are admitted for free
Longview
- Longview Swim Center – 1111 W. Fairmont St.
- Adjusted pool hours due to lifeguard shortage
- Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays
- Admission is $2 for ages 3-17, $3 for Adults, and free for two and younger
- Ingram Pool – 1400 N. 10th St.
- Adjusted pool hours due to lifeguard shortage
- Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays
- Admission is $2 for ages 3-17, $3 for Adults, and free for two and younger
Lufkin
- Lufkin Swim Center – 909 S. Angelina
- Open Monday through Friday $3 daily fee
- Open/lap swim hours:
- 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Nacogdoches
- Lehmann Swim Center – 2712 Park St.
- Open Monday through Friday $5 daily fee
- Open/lap swim hours:
- 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Tyler
- Fun Forest Pool – 900 N. Glenwood Blvd.
- Open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.
- Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission is $1 for residents and $2 for non-residents