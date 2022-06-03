TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Summer is here and temperatures are heating up. With rising inflation costs, the perfect place to stay-cation and stay cool this summer on a budget is going to a local pool.

Here at KETK, we have created a list of public pools throughout East Texas. If we missed any, send us the information at ketk.com/report-it and we will add it to our list.

Grand Saline

Grand Saline Community Pool – 500 E. Frank St. Open Monday through Saturday Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $1 for ages 1-3 and $4 for ages four and up

Jacksonville

Buckner Park – 119-123 Newbern St. Open Tuesday through Sunday Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. For fees contact Jacksonville City Hall at 903-586-3510

Kilgore

City of Kilgore Swimming Pool – 406 E. North St. Open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The admission Fee is $3, and children two and under are admitted for free

Longview

Longview Swim Center – 1111 W. Fairmont St. Adjusted pool hours due to lifeguard shortage Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays Admission is $2 for ages 3-17, $3 for Adults, and free for two and younger

Ingram Pool – 1400 N. 10th St. Adjusted pool hours due to lifeguard shortage Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays Admission is $2 for ages 3-17, $3 for Adults, and free for two and younger

Lufkin

Lufkin Swim Center – 909 S. Angelina Open Monday through Friday $3 daily fee Open/lap swim hours: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Nacogdoches

Lehmann Swim Center – 2712 Park St. Open Monday through Friday $5 daily fee Open/lap swim hours: 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tyler