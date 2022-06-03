TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Summer is here and temperatures are heating up. With rising inflation costs, the perfect place to stay-cation and stay cool this summer on a budget is going to a local pool.

Here at KETK, we have created a list of public pools throughout East Texas. If we missed any, send us the information at ketk.com/report-it and we will add it to our list.

Grand Saline

  • Grand Saline Community Pool – 500 E. Frank St.
    • Open Monday through Saturday
    • Monday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Admission is $1 for ages 1-3 and $4 for ages four and up

Jacksonville

  • Buckner Park – 119-123 Newbern St.
    • Open Tuesday through Sunday
    • Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • For fees contact Jacksonville City Hall at 903-586-3510

Kilgore

  • City of Kilgore Swimming Pool – 406 E. North St.
    • Open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • The admission Fee is $3, and children two and under are admitted for free

Longview

  • Longview Swim Center – 1111 W. Fairmont St.
    • Adjusted pool hours due to lifeguard shortage
    • Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays
    • Admission is $2 for ages 3-17, $3 for Adults, and free for two and younger
  • Ingram Pool – 1400 N. 10th St.
    • Adjusted pool hours due to lifeguard shortage
    • Open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays
    • Admission is $2 for ages 3-17, $3 for Adults, and free for two and younger

Lufkin

  • Lufkin Swim Center – 909 S. Angelina
    • Open Monday through Friday $3 daily fee
    • Open/lap swim hours:
      • 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
      • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
      • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Nacogdoches

  • Lehmann Swim Center – 2712 Park St.
    • Open Monday through Friday $5 daily fee
    • Open/lap swim hours:
      • 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
      • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
      • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Open Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tyler

  • Fun Forest Pool – 900 N. Glenwood Blvd.
    • Open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.
    • Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Admission is $1 for residents and $2 for non-residents