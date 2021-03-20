Local artists showcase talent at Vertically Incline Street Art Festival in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday, 20 local artists were able to showcase their art Tyler’s at the Vertically Inclined Street Art Festival in downtown Tyler.

Large scale artwork was featured in a variety of styles. The event also had local food trucks, music and local vendors. The event was free for all ages.

One of the canvas painters, DPHILLGOOD shared his experience, “I can make clothes, I can paint anything you know? And that’s what we’re doing out here today at vertically inclined right outside of downtown Tyler and it’s legendary, it’s a day in history.”

Organizers said that today was a great way to support local businesses who have been struggling because of the pandemic.