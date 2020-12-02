Local Christmas Parade Logo Contest winner says her 1956 classic truck inspired her artwork

The Rotary International Clubs of Tyler announced their 2020 Christmas Parade Logo Contest winner on Monday, and the artwork that was selected has a unique story.

Toni Beasley, 70, from Tyler, won the contest. She painted a vintage truck inside of a snow globe, and the truck had red roses in its trunk. There was also a message painted on the globe that said: “Together we are Rose City strong.”

Beasley is retired and a self-taught artist. She said she has been painting since she was six-years-old.

Beasley submitted her entry to the 2020 Christmas Parade Logo Contest about four weeks ago. She said her painting for the competition was inspired by a 1956 Chevrolet truck that she owns and calls “Rosebud.”

Beasley said her husband helps her decorate Rosebud throughout the year, during the different holidays.

The couple have previously decorated the vintage truck with hearts for Valentine’s Day, wreaths during Christmas and American flags on Memorial Day.

For Beasley it only made sense to include Rosebud in her contest entry, and she said it made her day when she found out she had been selected as the winner.

“I was very very excited and proud because I’m from Tyler. It has meaning,” said Beasley.

The RCOT Drive-Thru Christmas parade will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Here is a map of the parade: