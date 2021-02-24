Local church to give large amount of mixed goods to East Texas Food Bank after deadly winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will make a donation to the East Texas Food Bank at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of the East Texas Food Bank

The donation will be 25 pallets of food, weighing more than 42,000 lbs. It will go to serving East Texas communities trying to recover from the winter storm.

In the wake of the arctic blast, there have been reports of grocery stores short-staffed and working to put food back on the shelves.

According to a press release, the church is committed to serving smaller, rural communities that may have more difficulty getting food after a week of employment constraints, rolling blackouts and water issues.

“We are pleased that five trucks are coming to Texas,” said Melissa McKneely, Communications Coordinator in East Dallas for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Four deliveries of food and one of water will arrive by the end of the week, all to be given to various food pantries and agencies.”

Half of the load of food will go to Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana. Food trucks are headed to McKinney, Tyler, and Nacogdoches. Water is arriving in Longview.

The donation of mixed canned and boxed goods will include vegetables, chili, fruit, beef, peanut butter, dried milk and other items.

President Charles Rhodus, who leads the Tyler Texas State of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

“In following Christ’s example of Jesus Christ in caring for those in need we are grateful for the opportunity to help our neighbors during this time of crisis,” Rhodus said. “The challenges of lost wages and deficiencies in commodities can come to any of us during unforeseen events. We are blessed to ease the burdens of those most affected at this time. We are blessed in Tyler with the opportunity to partner with wonderful organizations like the East Texas Food Bank.”