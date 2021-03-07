Local company partners with Mineola Skate Park to distribute free skateboards to kids

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A Kilgore skateboard company, TrejoBoards, partnered with the Mineola Community Skate Park to give many kids their first skateboard on Sunday, with the promise to give more in the future.

TrejoBoards is a family owned and operated store located inside Euphoria Botanical in Kilgore. It began in 2012 by Lolo Trejo, a Kilgore mom who wanted to foster her son’s love for skating by making skateboard decks.

Photo courtesy of TrejoBoards Facebook page.

Now the company provides low-cost skating equipment and merchandise, often for free, to local kids.

Trejo met with Mineola Skatepark volunteers this past week to form the partnership ahead of the free skateboard distribution.

The Mineola Community Skate Park began in 2010 through a partnership between St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and the city of Mineola.

The park had a revitalization this past summer with the help of a youth-led movement of skaters in the community. The park has added new ramps constructed by skaters, and they say more are coming in the future.