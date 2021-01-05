Local dealership thanks first responders with chance to drive new truck

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local dealership Patterson Tyler is thanking local first responders for their service by giving them a chance to drive a brand new truck.

12 nominees were selected from four local organizations: The Sheriff’s Department, Tyler Police Department, Tyler Fire Department and UT Health EMS. From those 12, one winner from each agency was drawn.

Each winner will have the chance to drive a 2021 Ram truck for three months out of the year.

“Our community is great, always shows support for us first responders,” Tyler Fire Department Battalion Chief David Admire said. “We’ve always had great support.”

While only four were chosen to get the chance to drive the truck, each of the 12 nominees are walking away with other prizes.

All of the nominees will get two tickets to The Experience at Villa Montez. Alpha Pressure Washing is providing one free detail for each nominee and unlimited car washes for each winner while they have possession of the truck.

“Patterson Tyler is a longtime supporter of first responders in East Texas, and we are pleased to have this opportunity to celebrate all that they do for us,” Patterson Tyler General Manager Kirk Wallace said.