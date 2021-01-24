Longest serving police chief in Big Sandy retires

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – The Big Sandy Police Department congratulated Chief Tim Scott on his retirement Friday after 18 years of service to the community.

Scott started his tenure at the department being a night patrolman and was sworn in as Chief of Police in 2006.

According to a statement posted to Big Sandy PD’s Facebook, Scott had many achievements during his time at the department. He established a fleet lease program that provided safer vehicles, implemented the wearing of body cameras and overhauled the department’s operations and policies.

“Chief Scott handled many challenges and critical and dangerous incidents during his 18-year tenure with the Big Sandy PD, including fatalities, suicides, train derailments, sexual assaults, thefts, intoxicated drivers, bank robberies, and the hiring and training of over 50 different officers,” the statement said.

He also secured over $150,000 in grant funding that went to officer training and equipment such as laptops, portable radios, bulletproof vests and cameras.

“His leadership, dedication and commitment to Big Sandy has resulted in the Big Sandy Police Dept. being recognized as one of the best-equipped, professional and well trained law enforcement agencies in East Texas,” the Facebook statement said.

Scott retired on Jan. 1, 2021 after 29 total years of law enforcement experience.

The announcement of his retirement was met with many well wishes and congratulations from the community.