Longriders host 35th annual toy run for local families and the Highway 80 rescue mission

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Longriders motorcycles club in Tyler hosted their 35th annual toy run to help local families and to donate for the Highway 80 rescue mission.

Everyone who brought gifts or money to donate were treated to the clubhouse and were fed chili.

The event also let those who participated hang a decoration on the tree. In addition to that families came to pick up their gift for their children and Santa showed up on a motorcycle to give them presents.

Whatever gifts were left over were donated to Angel Tree and to the Highway 80 Rescue.