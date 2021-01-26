Longtime East Texas educator Stuart Bird dies

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Stuart Bird, who had a long career as an educator and public school administrator, has died.

Bird had stints as superintendent in Jacksonville and Troup ISDs and was an interim superintendent at Tyler ISD. He also served as a principal in Carthage and Jacksonville High Schools.

He began his career in music education and was a band director at Carthage High School and led music clinics for school bands.

A memorial service has yet to be scheduled. A Stuart Bird Scholarship Fund has been set up at Austin State Bank, 507 W. Duval St., Troup.