LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Beds of Hope volunteers were building beds for children who need them on Saturday. They provide beds for Child Protective Services and other organizations like CASA.

“We’ve built 1600 beds in four counties around Longview and given them all away. So when we give away a bed, it has the pillow, the quilt, the mattress pads, the mattress. It’s ready to sleep in for a child,” Willie Faulkner, Beds of Hope president said.

Faulkner said when you deliver a bed to a child it’s like Christmas, no matter what time of the year it is.

To learn more visit Beds of Hope online.