LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Drive To Remember Car Show was held on Saturday at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.

Organizers said this event was created to shed light on Alzheimer’s disease.

The event featured exotic cars like Ferraris, Mercedes and some American classics like the Dodge Viper and Chevrolet Corvette.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance. Organizers said this could be the last ever Drive To Remember car show.