LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview hospital announced on Tuesday that one of their cardiovascular surgeons was named to the Diamond Level of the Beating Heart Hall of Fame.

Dr. David Jayakar with the cardiovascular team at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Longview Regional Medical is the 47th person in the U.S., and first in East Texas, to achieve this level having completed more than 1,100 off-pump coronary artery bypass procedures, according to the hospital.

“I am truly honored to receive the Heartbeat Hall of Fame Award,” Jayakar said. “Beating heart surgeries have the potential to transform the lives of patients in need of cardiac intervention. I am grateful for the opportunity to offer beating heart surgery here in East Texas.”

Left to right: Chad Campbell, CHS Region 4 President, Dr. David Jayakar, Steve Gordon, CEO Longview Regional. Photo courtesy of Longview Regional.

The hospital said that beating heart surgery, or off-pump surgery, is an innovative approach that reduces risk by performing intricate cardiac procedures without stopping the heart or putting the patient on a heart-lung machine.

“Dr. Jayakar has been a pioneer in East Texas in the field of off-pump cardiac surgery and his dedication to perfecting this technique and along with his commitment to his patient’s well-being and quality outcomes have earned him this prestigious award,” the hospital said in a statement. “The ‘Hall of Fame’ is a testament to Dr. Jayakar’s exemplary skills and tireless efforts in advancing the field of cardiac surgery in Longview.”