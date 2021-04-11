Longview Chamber of Commerce to honor 3 local businesses, leaders at annual meeting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chamber of Commerce will honor three local business leaders at the 2021 Annual Strongview Meeting.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, April 20. The meeting will be begin at 5 p.m. and feature new members who joined in 2020 at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center.

The businesses and leaders that will be recognized are:

Flint Hill Resources

Texas Oncology – Longview Cancer Center

Richard Manley

Flint Resources will receive the Industry of the Year Award. The company has been active with the Longview Chamber of Commerce for more than 25 years. In 2016, they awarded the Longview Fire Department with a Helping Heroes grant with funds for training, education, equipment and emergency notification needs.

Flint Resources has also been actively involved with Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement programs in initiatives.

Texas Oncology – Longview Cancer Center will receive the Large Business of the Year Award. And Richard Manley will receive the Chairman’s Award.

“The Longview Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to present the successes of its challenging 2020 year and welcome our panel of local business experts who will share what it took to survive and thrive through 2020,” states Dana Parr, 2020/2021 Chairman for the Longview Chamber of Commerce.