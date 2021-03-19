Longview continues parks improvement projects

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The city of Longview is making progress on construction projects at some of its parks.

The city released the following update:

• LEAR PARK – The bathroom/concession building at the baseball fields is moving along with the roof being constructed. Work is moving ahead on the baseball, softball, and soccer fields.

• GUTHRIE TRAIL – Work at Judson is nearing completion on the bridge to allow for the return of two lanes of traffic in each direction. Then work will begin at McCann Road. Crews are working between Eden and Hoyt, near Marshall Avenue, along Towne Lake Village, and by McCann Road to finish 10 consecutive miles of trails.

• OTHER PARKS – Work is moving forward at McWhorter Park and Stamper Park/Womack Field. Bond improvements are set to start soon on Patterson and Spring Creek parks. Work on Lois Jackson park has been put on hold.