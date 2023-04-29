LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The City of Longview has announced that the beginning of their summer swim season is Saturday, June 3. In preparation for East Texans heading to the splash pad, city officials are looking for certified applicants’ and lifeguards.

Unfortunately Learn to Swim classes are not being offered this year due to a lack of certified instructors.

Longview Parks and recreation, understands the importance of this vital service in the community and looks forward to bringing it back as soon as staffing levels allow.

For more information on being a lifeguard visit the City of Longview online.