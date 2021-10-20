Longview ISD students donate more than $1,700 to local non-profit helping animals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Students from Bramlette STEAM Academy donated $1,732.72 to a Longview non-profit that helps shelters and animals.

On Monday, Bramlette STEAM Academy posted on Facebook that students raised this money to help Longview P.A.W.S. This organization supports the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center by fundraising for the shelter, signing up volunteers and assisting with donation events.

The school wrote, “They showed great empathy, compassion, and respect for the animals in need by collecting and donating $1,732.72 to Longview Paws! We are so proud!!!”

Students presented the generous check and took pictures with the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center mascot on Monday too.

