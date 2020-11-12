Longview mayor: City is meeting needs despite obstacles of pandemic

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack said the city is up to meeting the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his his recent annual State of the City address, Mack said that despite health and economic hardships and social unrest, the city is moving forward with key projects thanks to the resilience of its residents and businesses.

Mack recorded the address in council chambers and then it was posted on the city’s Facebook page.

“What an unprecedented year 2020 has been,” he said, adding later “as you know COVID-19 has upended all sense of normalcy.”

Since the end of October, there have been 37 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the Longview area and many businesses have suffered losses.

The city enacted a temporary shelter in place directive earlier this year to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

He encouraged residents to continue “to do the things that work” to help slow the spread including social distancing, frequently washing hand and wearing a mask in public and praised healthcare workers, first responders and educators who are dealing with the pandemic.

Because of financial losses associated with the pandemic, the city is expected to take in about $4 million less than last year, he said. To compensate for the losses, the city cut expenses, enacted a hiring freeze of all non-public safety positions and halted some projects.

Other projects, including those funded in bond package, are moving forward. These include the building of a new police department building, a new fire station and improvements to city parks and trails.

He said the city also has benefited from expansions and staffing increases by AAON Heating and Cooling Products, KeepRite Refrigeration and Komatsu and a fiber-optic expansion project by Sparklight.

He praised community leaders for coming together in “thoughtful discussion” to deal with issues surrounding social unrest and equal rights.

“We must continue to find ways to pull us together with unity and respect,” he said.

The LongviewStrong campaign, the mayor said, is evidence of how the community is coming together to rise above adversity.

Mack said that since he became mayor, his goal has been “create a sense of one” and a culture of development. “It is what we must do.”