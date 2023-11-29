LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack was recognized on Wednesday by the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America for his good citizenry.

Mack has been the mayor of Longview for nine years, prior to which he served on the city council for nine years as well.

Mack, mayor and oral surgeon, received the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award for his service and involvement to the community.

“A lot of people have done a lot more than I have and sacrificed a lot more than I sacrificed to be in the position I am in, but I feel very fortunate to be here today and to have the support of the Boy Scouts of America,” said Mack.

Mack said h does not have any affiliation with the Boy Scouts, aside from being a Cub Scout when he was younger.

