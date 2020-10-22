Longview PD is a place to get rid of old, unwanted prescription drugs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – As part of its observation of October as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Longview Police Department is reminding residents that the police headquarters is a place to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs.

A drug drop box in the department lobby, 302 W. Cotton St., is always available.

Longview Police Department and the city’s Coalition for Drug-Free Youth said putting the drugs in the drop-off box is a better choice than getting rid of them in other ways.

Items that can be dropped off include over-the-counter medications, prescription drugs, medications for pets and medicated lotions or ointments, said information from the police department.

Items that are not allowed include needles and other sharp objects, hazardous waste, thermometers, illegal narcotic substances, trash, mail, lost and found materials and empty containers.