Longview resident claims $5M Lotto Texas jackpot; but who is it?

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Someone in Longview has claimed a $5 million jackpot as the winner of a Lotto Texas drawing on June 5.

But most people will never know who the winner is.

“The claimant elected to remain anonymous,” said a statement Wednesday from Texas Lottery.

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the Longview resident will receive about $3.7 million before taxes.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at EZ Bee 49, 514 S. Eastman Road, in Longview and matched all six numbers drawn.