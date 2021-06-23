Longview resident claims $5M Lotto Texas jackpot; but who is it?

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Someone in Longview has claimed a $5 million jackpot as the winner of a Lotto Texas drawing on June 5.
But most people will never know who the winner is.
“The claimant elected to remain anonymous,” said a statement Wednesday from Texas Lottery.
The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the Longview resident will receive about $3.7 million before taxes.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at EZ Bee 49, 514 S. Eastman Road, in Longview and matched all six numbers drawn.
