Longview resident receives state honor for dedication to preserving nature

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Conservation Alliance has conferred the organization’s Ned and Genie Fritz Lifetime Achievement Award to Richard “Knobby” LeTourneau, of Longview.

Named in honor of TCA’s founders, the award is presented to people who have dedicated many years of service to protecting Texas’ vital natural resources.

“Richard has been fighting conservation battles since he was a teenager. “And he’s still fighting them. To recognize his amazing body of work, Texas Conservation Alliance is proud to award Richard LeTourneau the Ned and Genie Lifetime Achievement Award.” Janice Bezanson, Texas Conservation Alliance regional director

LeTourneau’s decades-long conservation activities include 20 years’ service on the North East Texas Regional Water Planning Group, with two stints as chairman, the announcement said.

He served on the task force that created the first wetlands plan for Texas, represented East Texas on the State Water Implementation Task Force, and served on other state agency committees. LeTourneau has been on the board of TCA, Friends of Caddo Lake Refuge, and a number of other environmental organizations. His accomplishments have resulted in protection of tens of thousands of acres of top-quality wildlife habitat as refuges, parks, or other wildlife areas.

LeTourneau has canoed the entire Sabine River. TCA chose to honor his love of Texas rivers by giving him a handcrafted wooden paddle engraved with Texas Conservation Alliance logo and the words: Richard LeTourneau, Ned and Genie Fritz Lifetime Achievement Award, 2020.

The award was presented at TCA’s recent annual meeting. LeTourneau serves as the group’s vice chair.