LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center hosted their annual Wag Walk, on Saturday morning. Over 300 dogs and 600 people signed up for the sixth-annual spring fundraiser.

The event gives Longview residents a chance to show off and celebrate their dogs on a casual one-mile walk while raising money for their local dog shelters.

“It’s our favorite day of the year, it’s our favorite morning of the year, there’s a lot of work that goes in to it but it’s well worth it. When it all comes together, we can see that many smiling happy dog tongues as they make their way around. It definitely makes all the work well worth it,” Jackie Reynolds, Longview Paws executive director said

All of the proceeds go back to organizations that benefit shelter animals in the Longview community and beyond.