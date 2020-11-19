Longview Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers at red kettles

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Salvation Army in Longview is looking for volunteers to serve as bell ringers.

These volunteers draw attention to red kettles at which people can drop a donation.

Those who are interested, can go to the Salvation Army’s Facebook page and type in the zip code where they live and they will receive information on times and places for volunteers.

The nonprofit said that even though the pandemic has changed many things, it is still carrying on the tradition of using Red Kettles to raise money for its many services.