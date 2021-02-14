Longview senior home accepting Valentine’s Day cards from the community

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The six Buckner senior living community locations in Texas are accepting cards and letters for senior adults and employees for Valentine’s Day.

Since visitors have been restricted due to COVID-19, the provider of Buckner Retirement Services calls on Texans to help bring joy to its residents and show appreciation for their frontline employees.

“Whether you buy a card from the store or send a handmade Valentine, each show of support sent to our Buckner communities will be greatly appreciated by a senior adult,” said Charlie Wilson, senior vice president of Buckner Retirement Services.

Letters to residents can be addressed as “Inspiring Happiness for Resident c/o” and to employees as “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by any of the following addresses:

Only paper mail fitting in traditional envelopes will be received. For the safety of residents, packages with goods and products will not be accepted.

Buckner Retirement Services initially encouraged the community to send letters in March 2020, and they received more than 1,000.

“The support our senior adults received in 2020 was truly inspiring,” said Wilson. “Across the nation people are helping inspire happiness in the lives of our residents, and I am excited for them to continue (to) receive letters and cards of encouragement and support.”

Letters can be sent to the following locations:

Longview

Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

Dallas

Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston

Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Austin

GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

San Angelo

Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont

Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706