Longview set to open splash pads on April 1

Community

Children play in a city of Longview splash pad. (Courtesy)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview is set to open its splash pads on April 1.

“The city of Longview splash pads provide a new way for families to come together and enjoy the great outdoors,” an announcement from the city said. “Splash pads provide children endless entertainment with interactive water features while also allowing parents to closely supervise play times.”

City city has the following splash pads:

  • Jack Mann Splash Pad, 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway.
  • Broughton Park Splash Pad, 801 Martin Luther King Blvd.
  • Rotary Park Splash Pad, 500 Baylor Drive
  • Spring Bill Park Splash Pad, 738 Fenton Road
  • Stamper Park Splash Pad, 400 Fair St.

For a list of the city’s splash pad rules, click here.

