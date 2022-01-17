Longview task force asking for donations to hand out during Homeless Outreach Day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – In preparation for the upcoming Homeless Outreach Day in Longview, donations are needed for hygiene bags for distribution.
This is an annual event put on to provide different services in one location for people who are going through a tough time.
The next Homeless Outreach Day is scheduled for Jan. 27. At these events, Longview’s homeless population can get help getting ID’s, veteran’s services, clothing, food, veterinary services, haircuts, information from local shelters and much more.
“We have been hosting these Homeless Outreach Days for several years now and they have been a big success,” said Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack on Facebook.
As part of the event hygiene bags are distributed. People are currently working to assemble 500 of the bags and need donations to fill them.
- Larger grocery store reusable bags (to assemble the below items in)
- Water bottles – already donated
- Snack crackers
- Dried fruit (raisins)
- Granola bars/breakfast bars
- Nuts
- Pull top canned food
- Juice
- Fruit cups
- Beef jerky
- Individual sized cereal
- Trail mix
- Socks – already donated by Christus Internal Medicine Residents
- Bath towels
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Shampoo
- Bar soap
- Hairbrushes/combs
- Small laundry detergent
- Razors
- Insect repellant
- Sunscreen
- Oragel
- Wet wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Deodorant
- Band-Aids
- Lip protection (Chapstick)-
- Tissues
- Plastic forks & spoons for food items
- Mini flashlights
Items to be distributed as needed:
- Feminine Hygiene products (pads, tampons)
- Diapers
- Baby Wipes
- Infant Formula
- Dog & cat food
- Dog & cat collars & leashes
Anyone can drop off their donated items between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24 at the Longview Public Library at 222 W. Cotton Street.
For more information on Homeless Outreach Day, click here.