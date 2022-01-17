Longview task force asking for donations to hand out during Homeless Outreach Day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – In preparation for the upcoming Homeless Outreach Day in Longview, donations are needed for hygiene bags for distribution.

This is an annual event put on to provide different services in one location for people who are going through a tough time.

The next Homeless Outreach Day is scheduled for Jan. 27. At these events, Longview’s homeless population can get help getting ID’s, veteran’s services, clothing, food, veterinary services, haircuts, information from local shelters and much more.

“We have been hosting these Homeless Outreach Days for several years now and they have been a big success,” said Longview Mayor Dr. Andy Mack on Facebook.

As part of the event hygiene bags are distributed. People are currently working to assemble 500 of the bags and need donations to fill them.

Larger grocery store reusable bags (to assemble the below items in)

Water bottles – already donated

Snack crackers

Dried fruit (raisins)

Granola bars/breakfast bars

Nuts

Pull top canned food

Juice

Fruit cups

Beef jerky

Individual sized cereal

Trail mix

Socks – already donated by Christus Internal Medicine Residents

Bath towels

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Shampoo

Bar soap

Hairbrushes/combs

Small laundry detergent

Razors

Insect repellant

Sunscreen

Oragel

Wet wipes

Hand sanitizer

Deodorant

Band-Aids

Lip protection (Chapstick)-

Tissues

Plastic forks & spoons for food items

Mini flashlights

Items to be distributed as needed:

Feminine Hygiene products (pads, tampons)

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Infant Formula

Dog & cat food

Dog & cat collars & leashes

Anyone can drop off their donated items between Jan. 18 and Jan. 24 at the Longview Public Library at 222 W. Cotton Street.

