LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Across the world, 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Every year the Alzheimer’s Association holds walks in different cities around the United States with one goal in mind.

“It’s really all about hope, and in the meantime, supporting people in any way we can,” said Joelle Yates, market manager, Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Joelle Yates the marketing manager for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s said the event brings out vendors and community members to support each other.

“Us being here today is to show solidarity with families who are going through it as caregivers or maybe a family member has Alzheimer’s,” said Joseph Egbe, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Egbe and Gregory Adams are members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and they said the disease has affected them personally.

“My grandmother passed away. She passed away at 104 years old and the last 15 years of her life, she was incoherent,” said Egbe.

Adams said he witnessed how Alzheimer’s changed his aunt.

“When Alzheimer’s started affecting her, it just became heartbreaking to see how active she was previously to where she became, basically she didn’t know what she had for breakfast this morning,” said Gregory Adams, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

The men said they come out to show support and to bring awareness, but this year’s walk is different.

“We actually had a brother who is part of our organization that is going through that right now, so we are marching for him, and we are also marching for our own personal family histories of it,” said Egbe.

Yates says the event holds a special meaning to her and she hopes a cure can be found soon.

“I have lived this since childhood and I’ve seen it in families impacted all over east Texas, and it is devastating financially, it’s devastating emotionally,” said Yates.

If you missed Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Longview, Tyler will be holding one on Oct. 28 and Yates said everyone is invited to come walk.