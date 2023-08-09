LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview’s Park and Recreation Department plans to make improvements to their recreation centers, so they came together for a community meeting to discuss future plans.

The Longview Parks and Recreation department hosted a public meeting from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 to discuss the prospects for the Green Street Recreation Center.

This meeting was the first of a series of public meetings to discuss the City’s recreation centers as a whole. Whereas this meeting was to discuss the Green Street Recreation Center, future meetings will be scheduled to gather input about the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center and the Broughton Recreation Center.

Newly hired Parks Director John Albertson said that these meetings will help the city learn what neighbors want out of their recreation centers.

“When you have a much closer-knit membership group like this… they can accomplish so much. They don’t even realize how much they can accomplish. We are really there to help. We are there in the background providing the support where necessary to get their goals accomplished,” said Albertson.