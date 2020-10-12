Lowe’s to offer curbside trick-or-treating at different East Texas locations

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Lowe’s is hosting a curbside trick-or-treating Halloween event this year at multiple East Texas locations.

Families can participate in the event on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 6-7 p.m. According to Lowe’s, all of their stores in the country will be celebrating the spooky holiday.

People can reserve a spot for this Halloween experience starting on Oct. 10. You can make your reservation here.

Anyone can drive up to receive candy and a small pumpkin for free. Ghouls and girls are also encouraged to wear a costume, but it is not required.

“We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” said Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores. “Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year.”

These East Texas locations are hosting curbside trick-or-treating: