Lufkin recognizes passing of retired fire captain by lowering flags

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Lufkin has lowered flags at city hall in remembrance of Tino Villasana, who has died following a lengthy career as a firefighter for the city.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of retired Lufkin Fire Capt. Tino Villasana,” the city posted on its Facebook page.

Villasana retired several years ago after 26 years of service.

Visitation is set 5-7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at First Baptist Church in Lufkin. The funeral is set for 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Tino Villasana Lufkin Fire Department Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 190, Lufkin, Texas 75902.

“Please keep Tino’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said the posting. “He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.”