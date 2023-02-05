MABANK, Texas (KETK) – The Mabank Fire Department held their 29th annual Chili Supper on Saturday. The event was held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mabank fire station.

Families were invited to enjoy a bowl of homemade chili with all the fixings. The local Boy Scout troop was also there serving homemade desserts they made in a Dutch oven.

Organizers say this is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year. They love to see everyone show up and hope to see them leave with fully fed stomachs.

All plates were free, but people were encouraged to give a small donation per plate. All proceeds went directly to the Mabank Fire Department.