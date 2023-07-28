ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Athens City Council approved a deal that will transfer management of the Cain Center over to the YMCA starting on Oct. 1.

The agreement came to a close on Monday and will run for 10 years unless otherwise terminated. According to the city of Athens, “the YMCA will honor all existing membership, sponsorship, and rental agreements in place as of Oct. 1, until they expire or require renewal.”

City officials considered the YMCA’s experience managing facilities, especially with youth programs, as a main factor in their decision, said the city of Athens.

“The City recognizes the need for youth programs, not only after school and Fridays, but during the holidays and summers,” City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said. “The YMCA is recognized for the youth programs that they provide and are excited to bring those programs to Athens.”