Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson postponed until 2022

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK/KTAL/KSHV) – Jefferson’s Mardi Gras Upriver has been postponed to 2022.

On Wednesday night The Krewe of Hebe board agreed to put off the Steampunk Upriver Mardi Gras event that was scheduled for Feb. 5-7. The decision also includes the annual Queen Mab Ball on Jan. 23.

“This was an extremely difficult decision as we know this annual tradition for our community for the last 32 years has played a very important role for the local businesses and the people of our small town. We looked at this from every possible angle and just feel that this is the best decision we could make for the well being of our community members at this time.”

Krewe of Hebe released the following statement:

The Queen Mab Ball was rescheduled to Feb. 12 and Mardi Gras Upriver was rescheduled for Feb. 25-27 in 2022.

Krewe of Hebe will keep the same “Steampunk on the Bayou” theme for 2022 and King Rob and Queen Darlene will still be crowned at the next Queen Mab Ball. All of the bands have also confirmed they will perform at the event.

Fore more information contact Krewe of Hebe at kreweofhebe@gmail.com.