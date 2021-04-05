Marshall girl gets new Barbie collection after foster dog destroys toys

MARSHALL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 10-year-old Marshall girl has a whole new Barbie collection, courtesy of a local non-profit, after a foster dog destroyed her beloved toys.

Katrina Pugh and her daughter Paizley provide foster homes for animals in Marshall. They were sheltering a dog named Petey the Great who was injured and recovering at their home.

Petey’s vet told them that he needed to be kept in a kennel until he fully healed but Petey had other plans.

“Apparently he got tired of being in that kennel and while they were gone, he broke out and went to the daughter’s room and massacred her entire Barbie collection,” said Jana Hernandez, Friends of Marshall Animal Foster and Adoption Coordinator.

Paizley loved her Barbie collection. She felt bad for Petey but was also upset when he tore up all the Barbies she had been collecting for a long time.

“I was sad and mad at the same time,” said Paizley Stogner said.

The non-profit Friends of Marshall Animals also felt bad and wanted to help Paizley get new Barbies. So they held a fundraiser and surprised her with a whole new collection and a check for $250.

“Being a foster home is pretty difficult. They’ve made a commitment to love and take care of this dog and to heal him. Give him a safe, warm environment to heal and learn to be a dog again and trust people again. So we returned that commitment that this family has given this dog,” said Elaine Slaughter, Friends of Marshall Animals Founding Member and Board Secretary.

Her mom said she’s proud to foster animals and appreciates the organization helping her daughter.

“Something might happen when you foster. But this right here has been amazing and the support they’ve us has been amazing and is what really counts,” Paizley’s mom said.

Petey will continue to live with Paizley and her mom until he’s adopted or taken to another animal rescue. They say he’s still a good boy.

“He’s very sweet. Very gentle. Loves people, loves kids and loves barbies,” Hernandez said.

If anyone would like to adopt Petey the Great, contact the Friends of Marshall Animals.