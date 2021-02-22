Marshall, Gladewater to hold water distribution for residents as boil water notices continue

FILE – In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, is a closeup of pint bottles of purified water, Pure Life, manufactured by Nestle, on sale in a Ridgeland, Miss., convenience store. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The city of Marshall will hold a water distribution event as the city remains under a boil water notice.

On Feb. 23, the city of Marshall will distribute cases of bottled water from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. to Marshall families impacted by the water system.

The distribution will be at Marshall Convention Center at 2501 East End Blvd. S.

As long as Marshall is under a boil water notice, citizens should continue to boil water for at least 32 minutes before consuming or cooking with it. Those with water are asked to conserve it and refrain from activities that require large amounts of water.

The city of Gladewater will also do a water bottle handout on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.

The distribution will be at the former Spencer Harris Warehouse on 520 E. Broadway Ave.

The city asks that people line up and follow all directions given by staff and volunteers. There is a limit of one case per family.

Seven more East Texas counties were added to a major disaster declaration list by FEMA. This could allow people to apply for federal assistance with damages from the storm.

Many East Texas areas are still under boil water notices as Texas tries to recover from the severe winter weather of last week.

KETK will keep you updated as boil water notices are lifted.