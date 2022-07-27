MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Police Department hosted a tabletop exercise Tuesday morning at Memorial City Hall. The purpose of the exercise was to ensure a coordinated response and training with community partners.

“This tabletop exercise is a preparatory tool so that all the different organizations that respond to and deal with an active shooter incident understand their role.” Cliff Carruth – Chief of Police

The following organizations and agencies participated in Tuesday’s exercise – the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department, City of Marshall Emergency Management, The Marshall Independent School District, The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Judge, Texas Department of Public Safety, Christus Good Shepard Medical Center in Marshall, along with area public and private schools, colleges, and Universities.

“The safety of our students and staff is the most important aspect of our jobs. This type of communication helps build stronger partnerships among our districts in Harrison County and our first responders.“ Dr. Richele Langley – Marshall ISD Superintendent