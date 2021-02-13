Marshall to open fire station community room as shelter from cold

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The City of Marshall is opening the Community Room at Fire State No. 1 as a temporary shelter for people to get out of the bitter cold.

The room will open as a shelter at 8 p.m. Sunday to help people who may not have a place to go, the announcement said.

The station is located at 601 S. Grove St.

Those who take shelter will have to wear masks, which will be provided, and to follow COVID-19 precautions.

“We urge community members to share this opportunity with individuals who may need this service,” the statement said.

Citizens interested in volunteering can contact the Marshall Fire Department at 903-935-4580.

Marshall is expected to have freezing temperatures as well as snow, sleet and ice.

