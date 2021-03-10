Massive $22 million Catholic campus to be built in Smith County

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – A Catholic organization is set to build a $22 million campus on 600 acres of land near Winona.

The campus is going to be called “Veritatis Splendor,” which means “the splendor of truth.”

Despite being located in the territory of the Diocese of Tyler, the building isn’t being funded by them. The Diocese says the center will operate independently.

“At the center of Veritatis Splendor will be a grand oratory, conceived in the architecture and structure of the Italian cathedrals erected in places like Siena, Florence and Assisi,” said information released about the development. “It will also be a place of pilgrimage for those who want to study, pray and revitalize their family and individual spiritual life.”

The plan will include places to worship, learn and relax. They are also going to construct an oratory and places for residences.

“Many supporters, throughout the entire country, we have a multi-faceted capital campaign,” Kari Beckman, co-founder of Veritatis Splendor said. “That’s going to encompass crowd funding for things, private donors monthly supports, there’s lots of ways it will be funded.”

The educational part of the project will be focused on subjects like law, human rights and media. There will also be a recreational facility complete with places for archery, swimming and gun ranges.

Phase 1, which includes 71 residential lots, is on track to be finished in the next three years.