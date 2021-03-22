Medical center planned at Laird Memorial Hospital site in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — The old Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital site will be the location of a medical center where Kilgore College students will receive training.

The Roy H. Laird Medical Center project is a collaboration of Christus Good Shepherd, the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation, the city of Kilgore and Kilgore College, officials announced.

This project will replace the original 1951 Roy H. Laird hospital building as well as the 1978 surgery center and 1993 women’s center additions with new construction.

The project includes new teaching and lab space for the college, as well as a potential expansion of Christus Good Shepherd’s footprint near the existing Emergency Center, an announcement by College College said.

The new center “will create a student experience like none other for health science students,” with nursing, physical therapy, medical imaging and other health science students serving patients while being taught in a real-life, clinical setting, the announcement said.

“Where university teaching hospitals graduate doctors, the center will graduate the supporting professionals for improved medical outcomes for the entire East Texas community,” Kilgore College President Brenda Kays said.

“We embark on this next phase of health care for Kilgore, building on the strong foundation and lasting legacy of Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital.” Mayor Ronnie Spradlin said in a statement released by the college. “This new Center will establish a sustainable regional medical facility to support our community. When it is up and running, we’ll be able to recruit, train, and retain regional health care talent and create jobs that will provide family-supporting wages. The Laird family’s gift has benefitted the Kilgore community for four or more generations, and this project will ensure that their gift continues to bless Kilgore for countless generations to come.”

Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital opened 70 years ago and closed in 2007. Since then, the building has had several tenants but since 2018 mostly has been vacant.

In 1948, Roy H. Laird, then the city’s mayor, proposed Kilgore Memorial Hospital as a community hospital funded by donations and bonds, according to a hospital history provided by the college. Laird and his wife, Annie, pledged $100,000. The hospital was re-named in his honor after his death in 1951.

Roy H. Laird Hospital building (Courtesy)

Annie Laird’s will directed one-third of her estate to a trust to be “used only for the maintenance, operation and expansion of said hospital.” Those funds are now administered by the Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation for healthcare services or education.

A $2.5 million Economic Development Assistance Grant, revenues from the center and funding from the Hospital Foundation, officials said.

“We recognize the attachment that so many in our community have with Laird Memorial; there’s a lot of nostalgia for the facility — particularly the original 1951 structure with the imposing, traditional entrance framed by concrete columns,” City Manager Josh Selleck said. “But we have come to terms with the reality that the building stopped functioning as a general hospital nearly 15 years ago and is no longer sustainable in its current configuration. This development represents a new lease on life for the campus and for the legacy of Roy H. and Annie B. Laird.”

Christus Good Shepherd President and CEO Todd Hancock said in the news release the hospital system is looking forward to designing a “phenomenal, integrated healthcare campus in the heart of Kilgore. We are thrilled about the possibilities this presents for training the next generation of nurses, expanding access to care and rebuilding a new state of the art facility.”

Pam DeCeault, a Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Foundation board member, said Annie Laird would be proud that her gift was making the new medical center possible.

“She would be so very proud that her gift 70 years ago could make a project of this magnitude possible today, benefiting both the education of healthcare workers as well as the continued delivery of healthcare for Kilgore and the surrounding region,” DeCeault said.