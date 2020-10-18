Memorial service set Oct. 25 for former Whitehouse basketball coach C.L. Nix

WHITHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A memorial service for C.L. Nix, who had a long and successful career as a basketball coach and teacher at Whitehouse High School, is set for 2 p.m. Oct. 25. at the high school.

Nix died on Oct. 15 at age 87.

In 1978, he coached the Wildcats to a state championship. The gym at Whitehouse High School is named in his honor.

Nix had a standout career as a player. First at Laneville High School and then at Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University. He was named an All-American while playing with the Lumberjacks.

During his tenure at Whitehouse ISD, Nix was a coach, teacher and administrator.

Besides teaching, Nix had several business interests including Nix Roses and ranching, according to his obituary.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, and has four children.

The funeral is under the direction of Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Directors of Tyler.