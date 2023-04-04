TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Robby Mayne with the Mentoring Alliance stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about their upcoming Club Classic Golf Tournament.

The Mentoring Alliance exists to “provide tangible help and eternal hope” through it’s programs: Mentoring Alliance After School, Mentor Connect, and MA Summer Camps.

To help raise money for financial assistance for children to attend one of 21 after-school programs in Tyler, Bullard and Whitehouse, Mentoring Alliance is holding a Club Classic Golf Tournament on April 24th.

For more information on the tournament as well as ticket information, visit the Mentoring Alliance’s website.