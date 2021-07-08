Mineola Rodeo set for Friday, Saturday

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The 58th annual Mineola Fire Department rodeo will take at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the rodeo grounds on Highway 69 north.
The rodeo starts at 8 p.m. both days. Admission will be $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 11.
The money raised will benefit the fire department.
