Mineola Rodeo set for Friday, Saturday

Community
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) — The 58th annual Mineola Fire Department rodeo will take at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the rodeo grounds on Highway 69 north.

The rodeo starts at 8 p.m. both days. Admission will be $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 11.

The money raised will benefit the fire department.

