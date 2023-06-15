TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Children’s Miracle Network at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances announced that they raised $12,532 from Dairy Queen of Tyler and Kelly Community Federal Credit Union.

The funds were raised by the donation of 50 cents from every Blizzard sold at Tyler Dairy Queens and will go to helping local children get quality healthcare, through enhanced services, equipment and a pediatric program.

“It’s amazing to see community businesses working together to help local kids. DQ and Kelly Community Federal Credit Union are longtime partners with Children’s Miracle Network and continue to raise the vital funds needed to advance pediatric health care in this community,” said Christina Mosier, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals manager.

For more information visit the Children’s Miracle Network at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances online.