Mistletoe and Magic cancels in person shopping due to COVID-19

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler announced that they will cancel their in-person shopping and switch fully to online shopping due to COVID-19.

Although the League will not host the traditional in-person holiday market in December, the organization will host online silent auctions, home shopping opportunities and still have chances to draw tickets for prizes, as well as a take-home ornament painting kit for children.

“Our incredible vendors and community partners truly need our support more than ever. We are humbled by the support of our generous sponsors and donors and feel that this decision is the best for our community. We feel confident that Mistletoe at Home will be successful in raising the funds necessary to honor the League’s commitment to our local nonprofits.” Susanne Mackintosh, 2020 Mistletoe & Magic Chair

For more information on you can be apart of Mistletoe at Home you can visit www.mistletoeandmagic.com.