Mistletoe & Magic moving to Cascades Country Club for 2021, sets ‘A Chinoiserie Christmas’ as theme

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Junior League of Tyler’s annual event Mistletoe and Magic is moving locations for 2021.

On Monday night, the organization announced the theme of this year’s event: A Chinoiserie Christmas, and that the holiday shopping destination will be moving from Harvey Hall to the Cascades Country Club, the event going on from Dec. 1 through 4.

Chinoiserie is defined as a style in art reflecting Chinese qualities or motifs. The holiday shopping event will feature a collection of more than 70 specialty boutiques and merchants from all over the country showing antiques, artwork, gourmet foods, jewelry, seasonal decorations, housewares, clothing, gifts and more.

As their largest fundraiser, Mistletoe & Magic allows the Junior League to raise money for more than 20 non-profit organizations. The event brings close to 10,000 shoppers throughout the weekend.

Last year, even though the event was held online, they raised more than $175,000 through sales and sponsorships.

“After an unprecedented year of change and adjustment to our largest fundraiser, we are excited and hopeful to host an in-person holiday shopping event at a new venue to raise critical funds for our community when they need it most.” Mistletoe & Magic Chairwoman Chelsea Cooper

The three-day holiday gift market in December will have more than 70 specialty merchants from around the nation as well as special events, a brunch and other exciting entertainment.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.