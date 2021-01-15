MLK events happening around East Texas

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – On Monday, Jan. 18, several East Texas towns and cities will be holding events to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

In the city of Gladewater will host an MLK parade and food drive.

The parade will begin at the corner of Walter Derrick Drive and Commerce Street and proceed on Main Street and end at the Garfield Hill Community Center on Eleanor Street.

Non-perishable food items can be dropped off at Garfield Hill Community Center and the food will be donated to the Manna House in Gladewater.

Due to COVID, the event will follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

In Mineola, a caravan will take place on East Highway 80 and the line up will begin at 10 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m. the caravan will proceed west to Newsom and then north to the Mineola Civic Center at 1150 N. Newsom.

People can remain in their vehicles and tune the radio to KMOO 99.9 to listen to the audio.

There will be a service at 10:45 a.m. at the Mineola Civic Center where to-go refreshments will be served.

Those leaving the vehicle are encouraged to wear a mask and safely social distances.

On Saturday, Jarvis Christian College will present a zoom meeting and hold a virtual unity prayer service that will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday at 10 a.m.

You can join the zoom by clicking the link.

Courtesy of Jarvis Christian College

Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance will pay respects to MLK on Monday at the Texan Theater at 204 S Kilgore St. at 10 a.m.