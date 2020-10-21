Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Tyler honored for hiring people with disabilities

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – When customers eat at the Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Tyler they likely will encounter an employee with a disability.

Employees who keep the restaurant clean, manage the game room and prepare food, often have special needs.

“When we opened, I made the deliberate effort to whenever possible hire somebody with a disability,” owner Lamar Wedell said.

On Wednesday, the Mr. Gatti’s Pizza in Tyler was named best small employer by the Office of the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities.

The office announced the winners of its Lex Friedman Employment Awards named for disability rights advocate Lex Frieden.

Wedell works with Texas Employment Commission to provide jobs for people with disabilities.

He said while growing up in Austin he became aware of Special Olympics and other programs that help people with disabilities.

“I wanted to do something one day to help these kids,” Wendell said.

The employment awards were presented as part of the observation of Texas Disability Employment Awareness Month.

In a proclamation, Gov. Greg Abbott noted: “We commit ourselves to promoting disability employment awareness, creating more inclusive workplaces and cultivating more employment opportunities for Texans with disabilities. As we work toward these goals, our economy will be made ever stronger by the diversity and full participation of workers with disabilities.”

The Lex Frieden Employment Awards are also part of the state’s HireAbility Campaign to promote the full employment of Texans with disabilities.

Other Lex Frieden Employment Award Winners are: