Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival to take place in June after last years absence

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Nacogdoches Blueberry Festival is scheduled to happen on June 12.

In 2020, the festival was cancelled due last year due to the pandemic.

The festival will take place on Main Street Business Highway 59.

There will be around 25 food booths, 75 exhibitors, an antique car parade and activities for kids along with concerts.

