Nacogdoches Medical Center appoints first female chief of staff

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Dr. Modupe A. Sokunbi, a pediatric specialist, has become the first woman to serve as chief of staff of Nacogdoches Medical Center.

Jeff Patterson, the hospital’s CEO, said Sokunbi was the unanimous choice.

“Dr. Sokunbi is the consummate professional and leader,” he said. “She has been practicing pediatrics in Nacogdoches for more than 20 years and has served in numerous leadership roles at our hospital and in the community throughout her career. We are honored that she has accepted to lead in this role.”

She has served as vice chief of staff, chair of the Department of Pediatrics, on the hospital’s Governing Board and in other postions.

Sokunbi has served as president of the Nacogdoches-San Augustine County Medical Society since 2017 and as secretary of the Board of the Nacogdoches Area Physicians Association. She was a physician sponsor in Hard Hats for Little Heads TMA Program in collaboration with NMC at the Blueberry Festival and Poultry Festival.

In 2005, Sokunbi was honored by the Nacogdoches chapter of the American Association of University Women’s with the Woman of the Year Award in Medicine for encouraging and supporting young women to consider careers in math, science and medicine.

Sokunbi is a Fellow of American Academy of Pediatrics and clinical assistant professor with the School of Medicine at UTMB Health, Galveston. She is a graduate of the College of Medicine at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and completed her internship and residency in pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital at the School of Medicine SUNY at Stony Brook, Long Island, New York.

Patterson praised outgoing chief of staff Dr. Loyd Whitley.

“He is a pillar of our medical staff and our main intensivist overseeing our ICU,” Patterson said. “Dr. Whitley has shown tremendous leadership and self-sacrifice in our battle with COVID-19 here in East Texas. We thank him for his dedication as he joins us in welcoming and passing the torch to our new chief of staff Dr. Sokunbi.”