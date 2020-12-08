Neal’s Wheels: KETK accepting bike donations for East Texas children in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- KETK is currently accepting bike donations for Neal’s Wheels, so many East Texas children can say Santa brought them a present this year.

“One of my favorite memories of all time was Christmas Day, waking up and seeing that beautiful bike right under the tree. Neal’s Wheels wants that same feeling to happen for our local children in need.” Neal Barton said.

We are accepting bikes, skateboards and scooters until Dec. 14.

People can drop off donations at KETK-TV: 4300 Richmond Road Tyler, Texas 75703

